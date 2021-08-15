Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 93,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,487. The stock has a market cap of $309.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

