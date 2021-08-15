Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ESXB stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

