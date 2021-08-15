Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Up 112.1% in July

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $171.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

