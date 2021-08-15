Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

