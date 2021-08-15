Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “
Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
