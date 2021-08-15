Comparing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rafael and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Seritage Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 178.66 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.63 -$105.03 million N/A N/A

Rafael has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

