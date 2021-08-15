Compound Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $472.09 or 0.01018433 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $226.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,469,068 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.