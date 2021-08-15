Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.