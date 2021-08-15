Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $45.32 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.46, a P/E/G ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

