Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $321.80 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

