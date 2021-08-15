Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFF. CIBC cut their price target on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

