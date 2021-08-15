Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.74. 1,442,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 145,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

