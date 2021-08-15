ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,465,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

