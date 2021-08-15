Contrasting Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57%

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 31.34 $33.77 million $0.30 110.07 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.81 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.63

Shoals Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.42, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

