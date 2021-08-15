Contrasting Doma (NYSE:DOMA) & Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Doma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Doma and Fidelity National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity National Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Doma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.48%. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial 17.05% 25.33% 4.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doma and Fidelity National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial $10.78 billion 1.30 $1.43 billion $5.34 9.19

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The F&G segment consists of operations of annuities and life insurance related businesses. The Corporate and Other segment involves in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded by William P. Foley, II in 1984 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.