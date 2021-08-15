Contrasting Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Edison International 6.83% 11.69% 2.66%

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Edison International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edison International $13.58 billion 1.59 $871.00 million $4.52 12.61

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Edison International 0 3 3 0 2.50

Edison International has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edison International beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

