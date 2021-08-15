Contrasting Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus target price of $58.91, suggesting a potential downside of 18.09%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 7.58 $84.34 million $3.30 21.79 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.38 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lakeland Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 39.42% 14.44% 1.60% Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.91% 7.20% 0.60%

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.