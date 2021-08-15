Contrasting QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QDM International and Goosehead Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 0 2 3 0 2.60

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $139.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than QDM International.

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 31.45 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 42.61 $9.29 million $0.51 265.73

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.23% -18.77% 3.87%

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

