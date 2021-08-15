Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$14.25 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price reduced by Cormark to C$14.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 262.82. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.19.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

