Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Down 70.1% in July

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,568,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WARM opened at $0.05 on Friday. Cool Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
