Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $85.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.93. 175,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04. Copa has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

