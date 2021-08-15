Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $580.41 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.28. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

