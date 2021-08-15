Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $581.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.84. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

