Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.