Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

