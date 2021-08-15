Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

