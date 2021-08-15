CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

COR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,633. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

