Cormark Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$51.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$51.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ATA stock opened at C$43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$16.28 and a twelve month high of C$44.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

