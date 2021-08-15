Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

