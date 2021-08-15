Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 52,735.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

