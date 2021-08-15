Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $717.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.33 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $660.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

