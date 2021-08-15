Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

