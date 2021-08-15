Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce sales of $162.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.83. 602,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

