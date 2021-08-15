Covenant Partners LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 819,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. 436,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.