Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €67.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €66.77 ($78.55).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €56.16 ($66.07). The stock had a trading volume of 488,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.88) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

