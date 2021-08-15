Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

COVTY stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.68. Covestro has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Covestro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.