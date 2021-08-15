Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,200.00

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and last traded at GBX 4,116 ($53.78), with a volume of 4088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,112 ($53.72).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,023.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41). Also, insider Tim Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, for a total transaction of £81,460 ($106,428.01).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

