Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

