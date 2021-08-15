Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,198,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.76.

