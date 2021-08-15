Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,520 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

