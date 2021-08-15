Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 968 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock worth $79,832,937. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.