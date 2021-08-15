Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.17.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

