Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 123 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $233.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

