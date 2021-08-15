Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Raised to €15.50

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

