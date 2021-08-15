Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $27.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IKNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

IKNA stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

