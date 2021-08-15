Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,558 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 507.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,513,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,712 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

