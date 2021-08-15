Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
