Crexendo, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CXDO opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03. Crexendo has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

