Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.