Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $28.91. Cricut shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 39,417 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,317,970 shares of company stock worth $100,761,029 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

