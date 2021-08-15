Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $28.91. Cricut shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 39,417 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,317,970 shares of company stock worth $100,761,029 over the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.