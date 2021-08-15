Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.21.

TSE:CRON opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.89. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$6.55 and a twelve month high of C$20.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -15.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

